Zimbabwe: Multihazard Situation Report # 2: (April - May 2020)

Highlights

According to the Zimbabwe Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP, 2020) launched on 2 April, 2020, 7 million people (including 3.2 million children) are projected to be in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in 2020.

Approximately 95,000 children under age 5 are suffering from acute malnutrition.

5,084 children were admitted into malnutrition treatment programmes from January to April 2020.

Zimbabwe is facing a malaria outbreak with a surge in malaria cases and from 1 January to 10 May 2020, 289,071 malaria cases and 265 deaths were reported.

As of 27 May, Zimbabwe has reported 132 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths and 25 recoveries since the onset of the outbreak.

The number of people reached with safe water increased from 21,500 reported previously to 80,584 people.

Since January, 2,850 children, including 828 children with disabilities, benefited from structured psychosocial activities, with 551 children reached in April and 1,159 in May.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe have sharply increased on the backdrop of the worsening impact of drought, floods, economic deterioration and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic affecting about 7 million people2 , including 3.2 million children in Zimbabwe who are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection during 2020. In addition, 2.2 million people in urban areas, are “cereal food insecure,” according to the Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) analysis of August 2019. Approximately 95,000 children under age 5 are suffering from acute malnutrition, with a national global acute malnutrition (GAM) prevalence at 3.6 per cent and a total of 8 districts recording GAM prevalence of over 5 per cent (ZimVAC rural 2019). The nutrition status of children in Zimbabwe is further compounded by sub-optimal infant and young child feeding practices including very poor dietary diversity at 15 per cent and with only 7 per cent having attained the minimum acceptable diet. The macroeconomic crisis has been worsening in the country with year-on-year food inflation reaching 980 per cent, and health services and medical equipment inflation ballooning to over 1,500 per cent by April 2020. This hyperinflation has pushed the cost of basic food stuffs and services particularly healthcare beyond the reach of the majority of the population. The combined impact of drought and economic deterioration has worsened the dire situation of vulnerable children, placing them at a heightened risk of increased protection violations particularly negative coping strategies such as sexual exploitation and abuse, child marriage and child labour. As of 27 May, Zimbabwe has reported 132 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths and 25 recoveries since the onset of the outbreak, with cases reported in eight of the country’s ten provinces. While the country is still grappling with the impact of COVID19 and other multiple hazards, Zimbabwe is facing a malaria outbreak with a surge in malaria cases to 289,071 and 265 deaths between January and May 2020. Before the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Education Cluster estimated that of the more than 3.4 million children of school going age (3 to 12 years), at least 1.2 million (35 per cent), would need emergency or specialized education services in 2020. This includes more than 853,000 children in acute need, such as: children not enrolled in school; orphans and other vulnerable children, including children with disabilities and children living with HIV and those in need of school feeding. Schools in Zimbabwe have remained closed since March 2020, affecting disproportionally vulnerable children with no access to online learning. Without a well-resourced response, the COVID-19 epidemic will exacerbate existing vulnerabilities among children, with lasting negative impact on children’s’ education and learning outcomes. Access to WASH remains a challenge with only 30 per cent of the 55,593 water sources tracked by the rural water information management system functional and protected. Immunisation coverage has also declined: there has been a 49 per cent decline in MR1 coverage from January 2020 to April 2020 and a 40 per cent decline in DTP3 coverage in the same period. COVID-19 has compounded the human resources crisis and the ever-looming threat of industrial action by health care workers remains, particularly with deteriorating conditions of service and inadequate PPE for frontline health care workers.