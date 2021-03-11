Zimbabwe Monthly Market Monitoring Report, Issue No: 69 | Reporting period: 1st – 28th February 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In February, COVID-19 restrictive measures continued to negatively affect urban livelihoods. Incomes derived from the informal sector further decreased due to restrictions that continued throughout the month. Notable price increases were observed during the reporting period for all major food commodities.

Markets Profile

The report is based on markets from 39 districts/domains (16 rural and 23 urban); the previous reporting period covered 38 districts (17 rural and 21 urban). 81% of the interviews were done remotely whilst 19% were done face to face.

Major food commodity Prices

The price of the major food commodities increased in February by an average of 8%; specifically, maize grain increased by 15%, maize meal by 7%, sugar beans by 4% and cooking oil by 4%. The recorded rise in prices is a factor of increased demand against poor supply.

Supply of maize grain remained critically low, reported to be available in only 3% of monitored markets across 12 out of the 39 monitored districts; while supply of maize meal slightly decreased from an average of 72% in January to 71% in February, although the commodity was reported to be available in all monitored markets.

Availability of vegetable oil remained stable during the month, slightly higher in the urban markets than the rural. There was a 4% increase in the average price of the commodity. Availability of sugar beans slightly reduced, and the price rose by 4%.