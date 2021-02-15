Zimbabwe Monthly Market Monitoring Report, Issue No: 67 | Reporting period: 4th – 29th January 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The newly reinstated COVID-19 lockdown measures have halted informal livelihood activities for vulnerable groups in urban areas significantly impacting incomes. The situation was compounded by price increases of basic food commodities reported in January, further eroding household’s purchasing power.

Markets Overview

The report is based on markets from 38 districts/domains (17 rural and 21 urban); the previous reporting period covered 45 districts (21 rural and 24 urban).

Major food commodities

The price of most monitored food commodities increased in January by an average of 11%; specifically, maize grain increased by 9%, maize meal by 12%, sugar beans by 11% and cooking oil by 13%. The recorded rise in prices is a factor of increased demand against poor supply.

Supply of maize grain remained critically low, available in only 4% of monitored markets across 12 of the 38 monitored Districts; while maize meal availability slightly improved from last month, reported available in 31 districts and being sold in 72% of monitored markets.

Availability of vegetable oil remained stable during the month of January with very little variations between rural and urban settings, but there was a slight increase in the average reported price for this commodity. Availability of sugar beans reduced in the rural markets from 66% to 43% and the price rose by 18%.