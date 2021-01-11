Zimbabwe Monthly Market Monitoring Report, Issue No: 66 | Reporting period: 30th November– 29th December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Household access to basic goods and services continues to be constrained due to limited incomes. A more stable macroeconomic environment is likely to create the conditions needed to strengthen the household’s purchasing power in the near future.

Markets Overview

The report is based on markets from 45 districts/domains (21 rural and 24 urban); the previous reporting period covered 43 districts (20 rural and 23 urban).

Major food commodities

The prices cereals increased on average by 7% in December. Meanwhile the price of sugar beans and cooking oil remained stable throughout the review period. The cereal price increases are a factor of increased demand against poor supply, while the stable prices are a direct result of stabilisation in the macroeconomic environment

Supply of maize grain has remained critically low at 3% of the markets across 15 of the 45 monitored Districts; while maize meal availability has been relatively stable month on month being available in 44 districts and in 62% of monitored markets.

Availability and price of sugar beans and cooking oil remained stable during December with very little variations between rural and urban settings.