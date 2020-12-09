Zimbabwe Monthly Market Monitoring Report, Issue No: 65 | Reporting period: 1st – 27th November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

While foreign exchange rates and inflation have stabilized resulting in more stable food prices, the cost of living (month-on-month) continues to increase and further constrain people's purchasing power. Maize grain availability remains critically low

Markets Overview

The report is based on markets from 43 districts/domains (20 rural and 23 urban); the previous reporting period covered 45 districts (23 rural and 22 urban).

Major food commodities The prices of the four main food basket commodities (maize grain, maize meal, sugar beans and cooking oil) remained relatively stable throughout November. This is reflective of the recently stabilized official and parallel market foreign exchange rates.

Supply of maize grain has remained critically low at 3% of the markets across 17 districts of the 43 monitored; while the average price has showed a marginal increase (6% in rural and 10% in urban markets).

Conversely, availability of maize meal increased by 11% over the past month. The commodity was available in 62% of markets within 32 monitored districts.

Availability of sugar beans improved from 67% to 72% of markets spread across 36 districts.

Cooking oil prices and availability remained stable during November, maintaining the trend of the last two months.