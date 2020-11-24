Zimbabwe Monthly Market Monitoring Report, Issue No: 64 | Week 42-44, Reporting period: 12th – 30th October 2020

Generally, market prices for the monitored food commodities, but maize grain, remained relatively stable compared to the situation 3 weeks ago.

There were slight changes on maize meal and sugar beans availability.

Markets Overview

The report is based on markets from 45 districts (23 urban and 22 rural), The previous reporting period covered 40 districts (22 rural and 18 urban).

Major food commodities

Though prices of maize grain show general 8% reduction, driven by rural market prices, availability remains very low at 3% of the markets from 13 districts.

On the other hand, maize meal availability is relatively higher at an average of 51% although 10% lower than the previous reporting period. The commodity was available in markets across 40 out of the 45 districts monitored during the reporting period Availability of sugar beans improved during the period under review from 60% to 67% of markets spread across 41 districts.

Cooking oil prices and availability were stable in the weeks under review a similar situation over the last two months.