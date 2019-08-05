05 Aug 2019

Zimbabwe Monthly Food Security Monitoring Report: June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.19 MB)

Highlights

  • The ZimVAC rural livelihood assessment estimated 59% (5,529,000 people) to be food insecure with limited access to food at the peak hunger period (January- March 2020) (Figure 1). This is the highest food insecurity prevalence ever experienced in the country in the past decade driven by drought and a declining economic environment.

  • Sharp increase in prices since the introduction of SI142 or 2019 as the current average maize grain price is 33% higher compared to ZWL$0.78/kg reported in May 2019 for bond notes cash payments, Maize meal which is an alternative to maize grain selling at an average price of ZWL$2.01/kg for bond note payments, which is 40% higher compared to the last reporting period (May 2019)

  • The Zimbabwe economy continued on a downward spiral trend in the month of June. The projected inflation rate for the month of June stands at 105% up from 97.85% projected in May 2019.

