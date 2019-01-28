28 Jan 2019

Zimbabwe - Humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original

-Protests triggered by the increased cost of living, deteriorating economic conditions and fuel price hike of over 150% were met by a widespread crackdown. The government's blocking of internet services has disrupted the flow of information and contributed to widespread confusion. - The situation has since calmed but there is sporadic news of continuing crackdowns by the military. Details are slowly surfacing and latest figures report 12 fatalities, 78 injuries from gunshot and 242 assaults/beatings and dog bites. - The volatile economic environment is severely impacting poor households, dramatically reducing purchasing power and leading to shortages of basic food items and medicines. The 2018 May estimation of food insecure people (2.4m - 830 000 in IPC 4 "emergency" and 1 570 000 in IPC 3 "crisis" -or 28% of the rural population) is expected to be significantly higher, according to a January Rapid Vulnerability Assessment. - A humanitarian flash appeal for the country is expected to be published in the coming days.

