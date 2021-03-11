Zimbabwe: Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

The humanitarian situation in Zimbabwe is fragile and requires close, continued attention. Widespread food insecurity is largely a result of shocks and stressors including recurrent drought, the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, pests and diseases and rising food prices. Season-sensitive, agriculture‑based support is vital to enabling vulnerable households to rebuild their livelihoods and strengthen their resilience. With 35 percent of the rural population expected to be acutely food insecure during the peak hunger period in 2021, scaled-up humanitarian assistance is needed urgently.