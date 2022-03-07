Zimbabwe: Household Livelihood Intention Survey Report (Manicaland | Masvingo | Matabeleland south provinces), November – December 2021

Overview

11 Wards covered in 2 districts

599 Households assessed in 92 villages

68% intend to start poultry project

264 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) households

355 Vulnerable Host households

Methodology

IOM, in partnership and close coordination with the Government of Zimbabwe, conducted DTM household intention assessments in villages assessed during the multisectoral village assessments in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts of Manicaland province in Zimbabwe. This exercise conducted between 9 November and 1 December 2021 collected data from a total of 599 households in all two districts combined.

The following report is an analysis of the data gathered from the assessment, covering household profiles, intentions, and livelihood situations. The main objective of the survey was to better understand the intentions and living conditions of the targeted population to support recovery and reintegration efforts by providing the support needed in terms of livelihoods. However, purposive sampling was used to select beneficiaries hence the results of the study cannot be generalized to a larger population and are indicative of trends and patterns only as the sample is not representative of the entire population in the two districts.

Limitations

The data is not representative of all wards and villages in the assessed districts since a purposive sample was used when conducting assessments, and because they only reflect the situation of assessed villages, cannot be generalized. The findings should be understood as mainly indicative.

Due to rounding and calculations, some demographic percentages are slightly below or above 100 per cent, as it also occurs when breaking down the figures of responses.

On some graphics, multiple answers were possible for the questions resulting in the percentages exceeding 100 per cent.