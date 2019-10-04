04 Oct 2019

Zimbabwe HIV Patient Monitoring and Case-Based Surveillance – Leveraging on data to end AIDS by 2030

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 04 Oct 2019 View Original

The HIV epidemic in Zimbabwe has evolved over the years. The overall HIV prevalence for adults aged 15-49 has fallen to 14.0% in 2016, from 18.1% in 2005 (source: Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey). Over the years the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) with the support of its partners has implemented multiple interventions including HIV Testing Services, Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision, Pre-Exposure prophylaxis for HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV and Syphilis, Paediatric and Adolescent ART, ART for adults and Key populations. As the country aims to end AIDS by 2030 and achieve epidemic control there is need for the country to better understand the epidemic and therefore have tailored interventions for local geographical areas and population sub-groups. For example, evidence in the country has shown that new HIV infections continue to happen in adolescents and young people, key populations and other population sub-groups. There is need to understand the factors that put these groups at increased risk of HIV infection and the factors that affect their adherence to treatment.

To enable this, the MOHCC with support from WHO started implementing HIV Cased Based Surveillance (CBS) in a phased approach in August 2017. Two districts Mutare and Umzingwane were chosen as the initial learning district. The system for surveillance included a case reporting form which was completed for all new patients diagnosed with HIV. On this form possible risk factors are explored which gives the service provider and the patient the most likely route of infection. This will help the program to understand the commonest modes of transmission for each geographical area and therefore enable implementation of tailored interventions.

In addition, the system enables for tracking of patients over the lifetime. Using both an electronic and paper-based system, sentinel events such as enrollment in care, Viral Load and CD4 count results and opportunistic infections are entered and monitored in the system.

After implementation in the two districts for two years, WHO engaged on behalf of MOHCC and international expert to evaluate the system. Among the main findings from the evaluation were that the system was adequately designed for Zimbabwe’s context, riding on existing systems at the facility level. However, its utility could be improved by having geocoordinates and a mapping module to enable mapping of hotspots and high viral load patient locations. This will enable to program to design and implement interventions for those hotspots based on their unique characteristics. In the two districts, the system is being used to track the HIV positive clients in their catchment area and simple analyses are being done and facility cascades being developed. It was recommended that the use of data at the local level could be strengthened by training of Data Entry Clerks to be able to do more analyses and health care workers on how to use the data for decision making at the local level.

MOHCC and all its partners agree that case-based surveillance is important to enable better understanding of the epidemic and design interventions for local areas. As next steps the country will explore ways of scaling up the intervention to the rest of the country. This is expected to accelerate Zimbabwe’s progress towards implementation of tailored interventions.

For Additional Information or to Request Interviews, Please contact:

Wendy Julias Communications Officer Tel: + 263 914 31408 Email: juliasw@who.int

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.