29 Sep 2018

Zimbabwe Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (456.63 KB)

Increasing non-staple food and other commodity prices further strain poor households’ access to food

Key Messages
- Most deficit-producing areas in the south, west, and extreme north are currently in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) as poor households have depleted their own-produced food stocks. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food security outcomes resulting from a poor 2017-18 cropping season and macroeconomic hardships are expected to persist throughout the 2018-19 lean season. In typical surplus-producing areas in the north and other places, mainly Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected, though some poor households will be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).
- Apart from staple cereals, prices of other food and non-food items continue to increase. Humanitarian assistance is anticipated from the government and humanitarian partners, but specific plans on the areas that will be targeted are still forthcoming. Poor households have started engaging and intensifying typical consumption and livelihoods coping mechanisms.
- An El Niño is expected for the 2018-19 rainfall season and the associated poor rainfall levels are likely to adversely impact seasonal on-farm casual labor opportunities and other income sources like livestock sales throughout the 2019 lean season.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.