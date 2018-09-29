Zimbabwe Food Security Outlook Update, September 2018

Increasing non-staple food and other commodity prices further strain poor households’ access to food

Key Messages

- Most deficit-producing areas in the south, west, and extreme north are currently in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) as poor households have depleted their own-produced food stocks. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food security outcomes resulting from a poor 2017-18 cropping season and macroeconomic hardships are expected to persist throughout the 2018-19 lean season. In typical surplus-producing areas in the north and other places, mainly Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected, though some poor households will be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

- Apart from staple cereals, prices of other food and non-food items continue to increase. Humanitarian assistance is anticipated from the government and humanitarian partners, but specific plans on the areas that will be targeted are still forthcoming. Poor households have started engaging and intensifying typical consumption and livelihoods coping mechanisms.

- An El Niño is expected for the 2018-19 rainfall season and the associated poor rainfall levels are likely to adversely impact seasonal on-farm casual labor opportunities and other income sources like livestock sales throughout the 2019 lean season.