30 Jun 2018

Zimbabwe Food Security Outlook Update, June 2018 to January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.56 MB)

Food deficits projected for poor households due to constrained food and income sources

KEY MESSAGES

• Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food security outcomes are expected across most typical deficit crop-producing areas in the south, west, and extreme northern regions of the country between August 2018 and January 2019. Typical surplus production areas will be Stressed (IPC Phase 2) throughout the outlook period. Projected outcomes during the outlook period are driven by the 2017-18 below-average to average production levels, the resulting decrease in income from casual labor and other sources, as well as the ongoing liquidity challenges.

• At the national level, 2018 production combined with carryover stocks from the 2017 season will bring maize supplies to aboveaverage levels. However, deficits are expected later in the marketing year. Maize prices are projected to remain below average until August/September, and trend near the seasonal averages for the rest of the outlook period as demand increases.

• Early international forecasts for Southern Africa indicate increased probabilities for El Niño-induced below-average rainfall for the 2018-19 season. Although there is some uncertainty in this forecast, poor rains will likely affect livelihood activities from October 2018 to January 2019.

