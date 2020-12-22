Zimbabwe Food Security Outlook Update, December 2020

Favorable rainfall persists across most areas, though area planted remains lower than expected

Key Messages

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected through at least March 2021 across deficit-producing areas in the west, south, and extreme north resulting from the continued poor macroeconomic conditions and consecutive droughts. In areas where humanitarian assistance is significant, Stressed! (IPC Phase 2!) outcomes are anticipated to persist. Parts of the surplus-producing northern areas and urban areas will most likely continue to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes as poor households barely meet their food needs through market purchases due to constrained income. For most rural households, access to food is expected to improve in April 2021 with the harvest.

Widespread heavy rainfall in early December across much of the country resulted in average to above-average cumulative rainfall from October to mid-December. This drove increased engagement in agricultural activities, primarily planting. Cropped area for main food crops is higher than the same time last season, though still lower than expected for this time of year. Crops in most areas range from emergence to early vegetative stages. In some areas, the heavy rainfall and high winds caused localized damage to buildings and infrastructure such as roads.

As of November, the official annual inflation rate continued to decline yet remained very high, driving persistent increases in the cost of living. Moreover, stability has been observed in the official and parallel market exchange rates, which have been the primary drivers of price volatility. However, the prices of some food commodities and services continue to increase and remain significantly above normal and out of reach of many poor households. Maize grain and maize meal continue to be unavailable on some markets, especially in deficit-producing parts of the country and some remote areas.

COVID-19 infections continued to increase in early December as in November, with most infections recorded in learning institutions. The government announced it would not impose stringent lockdown measures in response; however, basic preventative measures will continue to be enforced. Land borders opened to the public on December 1. Yet, movement and livelihood activities across the borders through mid-December were still lower than usual, this partly due to costly COVID-19 test requirements.