Zimbabwe Food Security Monitoring Report: February 2021

Highlights

The cumulative number of confirmed cases increased from 33,271 cases including 1,193 deaths in 31 January 2021 to 35,994 cases including 1,458 deaths by 28 February 2021.

The government rolled out a COVID‐19 vaccination programme which priorities frontline workers aŌer receiving 200,000 doses (to cover 100,000 people) of the Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

The level 4 lockdown restrictive measures were downgraded to level 1 paving way for the reopening of both formal and informal businesses which are not classified as essential services and were not allowed to operate

during the lockdown.

The country continued to receive above normal rainfall during the month of February leading to water logging in some parts of the country. Crop and livestock conditions were reported to be good in most districts with harvest expected to start around April 2021.

Annual inflation continues to record a decline from 363% recorded in January to 322% in February 2021. Food inflation followed a similar trend decreasing from 369% in January to 359% in February 2021.

The Zimbabwe Hunger Map LIVE showed the number of people experiencing insufficient food consumpƟon at 5.6 million during the last week of February, indicating a increase of 500,000 people over the previous month. The use of food‐based coping also reportedly increased during February.

Supply of maize grain on the formal markets remained critically low, estimated to be available in only 3% of monitored markets, while availability of maize meal remained stable at an average of 69%.

Prices for bond notes payments for the basic food items monitored increased by an average of 8% compared to January 2021, with the highest increase recorded for maize grain at an average of 15%.

Prices in USD increased for the basic food items monitored by an average of 5% compared to January 2021, with highest price increases reported for maize grain (9%) and sugar beans prices remained stable.