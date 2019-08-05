Zimbabwe Food Security Cluster Dashboard - Response to Cyclone Idai (May - June 2019)

The Cyclone Idai hit the eastern part of Zimbabwe on 15th and 16th March 2019, the two most impacted districts were Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in Manicaland Province.

A Joint Verification exercise found 78,724 people in Chipinge and Chimanimani to be severely affected by the Cyclone Idai and another 113,040 people to be moderately affected, bringing the total to 191,764 people affected in the two most impacted districts. The cyclone has also impacted an additional 60,505 people in Buhera, Bikita (18,435), Gutu (20,740), Mutare (5,660) and Chiredzi (1,170). The total number of people found to be directly affected by Cyclone Idai and in need of humanitarian assistance is therefore 252,269.