Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, September 2022

Situation Update

The macroeconomic environment has seen some improvements over the last month.

The cost of living, which has been steadily increasing since August 2021, showed initial signs of deceleration. However, the situation is still precarious because inflation still remains very high, the lean season has begun earlier than typically, high costs for agricultural inputs—particularly fertilizer are being observed, and there is possibility of a delayed start of the rainy season in the primary crop-producing northern regions of the country. More people are likely to experience Crisis (IPC 3) outcomes in the deficit–producing areas and will need assistance during the lean season as household stocks deplete and reliance on markets increases.