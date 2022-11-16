Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, October 2022

Situation Update

The whole country received rainfall in October with the southern and western parts receiving above normal rains for the month, while the central and northern received below normal rains. This is in line with the national seasonal outlook which predicted a high chance of normal to above normal rainfall for the period October/ November/ December (OND) for the southern part of the country and normal to below normal for the northern part.

Farming operations such as land preparation and planting have started in most parts of the country and the government also started distributing inputs to farmers, which has led to an increase in casual labour opportunities. If the rainfall season proceeds according to the national outlook with temporal and geographical distribution of the rains and equitable access to inputs being good, prospects of a good harvests are likely to be high.