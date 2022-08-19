Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, July 2022

Situation Update

The local ZWL currency continued to depreciate sharply against the USD with the exchange rate reaching ZWL443.88:1USD by end of July from ZWL379.23:1USD at the end of June 2022, representing a 17% difference. However, parallel market exchange rates saw the steepest increases, from ZWL710 at the end of June to around ZWL950 at the end of July, representing a change of 33%. (ZIMSTAT and World Bank, 2022). The excessive parallel market exchange rate has made it unaffordable for low-income households to meet their basic food needs.

The price of fertilizer continued to increase in both USD and ZWL terms. Between the months of May and June 2022, ammonium nitrate (AN) fertilizer increased by 39.7% in ZWL terms from ZWL27,000/50Kgs to ZWL37,720/50KG, whilst Compound D fertilizer increased by 27.9% from ZWL18,300/50kg to ZWL23,400/50Kg. In USD terms, the price of AN fertiliser increased by 71% to an average USD94/50Kg by the end of June 2022 compared to USD 55 during the previous cropping season. This fertiliser price trend may negatively impact winter wheat production, which could lead to the country relying more on imports to meet demand for the commodity.