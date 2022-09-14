Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring Report, August 2022

Situation Update

The gap between the official and parallel market exchange rate decreased from 114% in July to 50.2% in August 2022, and by 25 percentage points when compared to the same period last year. The official rate increased by 22% from ZWL443.88/USD in July to ZWL542.70/USD in August 2022 while the parallel market rate decreased by 14% from ZWL950/USD to ZWL815/USD (ZIMSTAT, ZIMRATES, Zimpricecheck).

Fertiliser was reported available on the market in all provinces, however the uptake by farmers has been lower, in part due to increased prices on the market and an increase in the number of farmers to receive inputs including fertilisers from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa 2022/23 programme. The price of the commodity increased by an average of 34% in ZWL and 71% in USD terms when compared to same time last year.

The food and nutrition situation in the country deteriorated during the post harvest period signalling an early start to lean season in some areas. WFP’s HungerMap Live and FEWSNET IPC compatible indicate an increase in the number of households experiencing insufficient food consumption and those experiencing IPC phase 3 food security outcomes. These findings are in line with the ZimVAC 2022 projections which estimate an increase in food insecurity during the coming lean season period.