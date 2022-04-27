Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring, March 2022

Some significant rains received during the month is likely to improve part of the late planted crop which is not stunted and potential yield. However, the long dry spell experience in February into the first week of March, had already resulted in yield reduction and in so1lne cases permanent wilting of crops especially for the rain dependent communal farmers. Although current estimates from field observation point to a reduced yield compared to the last season, the ongoing 2022 Second Round of Crop and Livestock Assessment will give comprehensive details on the harvest and livestock performance and implications for the 2022/23 consumption period. The government has indicated that some areas will require assistance and is preparing to expand the assistance program.