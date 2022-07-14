Zimbabwe - Food Security and Markets Monitoring, June 2022

Situation Update

The price of basic commodities increased by an average of 31% in ZWL terms and decreased by 3% in USD terms when compared to May 2022. Inflation continues to escalate by 30.7% in June 2022. The Food poverty line and total consumption poverty line are reported to be increasing rapidly without a matching increase in incomes resulting in worsening vulnerabilities and food insecurity (ZIMSTA and World Bank, 2022).

Challenges being faced in accessing fertilizer mainly as a result of sharp price increases is likely to negatively impact production of the winter cropping season and the 2022/23 agricultural season. The price of a 50kg bag of AN fertiliser increased by 71% to an average USD94 by end of June 2022 compared to USD 55 during the previous cropping season.

The lifting of import duties on prioritized basic food and non-food commodities in response to emerging shortages will cushion some household groups, but access for poorer households will likely remain constrained. Although the ZIMVAC RLA 2022 indicate slight improvements in the food consumption patterns, it also projects deterioration of food security situation in the country, as measured by access to cereals, from 27% in 2021 and 38% during the peak hunger period i.e. January to March 2023.