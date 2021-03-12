Zimbabwe – Food insecurity in urban areas (DG ECHO, ZimVAC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 March 2021)

The latest Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee, ZimVAC reports that 2.4 million people in urban areas are food insecure, an increase of 12% compared to 2019.

The purchasing power of the Zimbabwe dollar has been heavily eroded by inflation and negative economic effects of COVID-19. This has undermined the ability of urban households to access food and basic services. Furthermore, there was an increase in the food expenditure ratio from 48.6% in 2019 to 55% in 2020 .

The prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition, GAM based on MUAC for Age ranges between 3% and 5% across all domains.

Generally, urban populations continue to consume poor diets as evidenced by the decrease in acceptable food consumption score from 62% in 2019 to 54% in 2020. Overall in the country, some 5.8 million people are food insecure, corresponding to 38% of the population.