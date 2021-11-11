Zimbabwe: Food Insecurity Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRZW016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing some lean season food insecurity and deteriorating nutrition in some parts of the country’s low-lying areas. The situation has further been exacerbated by the current devaluation of the local currency, Covid 19 pandemic and poor harvests recorded in some parts of the country this past agricultural season. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to prevail in the Southern, Western, and extreme northern areas as the 2012/22 lean season continue through November 2021 to March 2022 (FEWSNET, October to May 2022 Outlook). The volatile macroeconomic environment continues to pose livelihood and food access challenges especially for poor households in both rural and urban areas. Spiking parallel market exchange rates are the main driver of most ZWL price increases on the market. Parallel market rates by the end of October ranged between 85 and 105 percent above the official rate of 1 USD:97.1 ZWL. The official exchange rate increased by 10.8 percent in October alone, compared to the end of September (FEWSNET, October to May 2022 Outlook).

This year alone Zimbabwe has recorded several shocks and hazards mainly the Covid 19 pandemic, crop pests, food insecurity, and livestock diseases. These incidents have further worsened the situation for the already weakened and vulnerable populace. The recently published INFORM Risk Index showed that the country had a score of 5.1, an indication of high-risk levels for the occurrence of humanitarian emergencies (INFORM Risk Index; 2021). In September 2021, the estimated number of people with insufficient food consumption increased by 100 000 to about 5.7 million from 5.6 million estimated in August 2021. The number of people employing crisis level and negative coping strategies also increased by 500 000 to 8.53 million people compared to 8.48 million people at the end of August 2021 (WFP Monthly food security report, September 2021). During the January to March 2022 lean season, about 27% of rural Zimbabweans will be food insecure. This translates to 2,942,897 individuals, who collectively require 262,856 tons of maize (SADC RVAA synthesis report). The country will likely face several emergencies, and this will be exacerbated by the low coping capacities of the most vulnerable communities due to the economic hardships the country is currently facing. Annual inflation has been on the increase from 50.24% recorded in August 2021 to 52% in September 2021. Food inflation has followed a similar trend of increase from 50.5% in August 2021 to 54.5% meaning that most rural communities will struggle to afford to purchase food items (WFP Monthly food security report, September 2021). Hydro-meteorological emergencies (flooding, windstorms) are widely anticipated to occur as articulated by the recent forecast for the 2021/2022 rainfall season, which usually peaks between October to January. However, till now, the country is still experiencing a heatwave and no rain, which might be favourable to storm surges. The seasonal forecast has predicted a normal to above normal rainfall season (SARCOF and NARCOF; 2021). This scenario increases the chances of flooding especially in the low-lying areas of Chiredzi District (areas bordering Mwenezi and Beitbridge) in Masvingo Province. The same geographical area (Chiredzi District) is also widely expected to be food insecure as the lean season reaches its peak between November 2021 to January 2022. The period November to January 2022 has forecasted several wards of the District to be in IPC 3 category (Wards 13,14,15 and 22) representing a ‘Crisis phase’ (FEWSNET;2021). As the peak of the lean season (February to May 2022) approaches the rest of the District wards will move from the Phase 2 ‘Stressed’ to Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ (Figure 1). This scenario will likely put approximately 167,500 people at the risk of food shortages; hunger and starvation, increase in grain prices; migration to neighbouring countries, WASH and Health-related challenges.

By its geographical location being a border district, there are high chances of an influx of economic migration to neighbouring Mozambique and South Africa by the affected population, food insecurity being one of the major push factors. This will have adverse implications on family links as there is most likely to be family separation resulting from inadequate resources for communication. The family separation will likely lead to child-headed families as the economically active migrate to neighbouring Mozambique and South Africa. Given that much of the population in the district has received only limited assistance from humanitarian organizations, there are growing concerns that the situation could deteriorate even further.