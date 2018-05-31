Zimbabwe: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated May 22, 2018

SITUATION

• Economic challenges and poor rainfall undermine food security in Zimbabwe. Nationally, 92 percent of households in Zimbabwe practice agriculture as their primary livelihood, according to the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC). After multiple years of drought-reduced harvests, increased planting and good rains increased agricultural production in the first half of 2017, reducing the stress on many households and providing some households with sufficient food stocks to sustain themselves during the current poor agricultural season.

• The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that due to a prolonged dry spell in December and January, limited livelihood activities, reduced incomes and shrinking food stocks, poor households in the southern, western and far northern regions will face Stressed (IPC 2) levels of food insecurity between May and July. FEWS NET anticipates Crisis (IPC 3) levels of food security through the 2019 harvest, as these households deplete their food stocks and face difficulty in procuring sufficient amounts of food from markets. Minimal (IPC 1) levels of food insecurity will likely continue in most northern and high crop producing areas through September 2018.