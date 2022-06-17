Zimbabwe: Flow Monitoring Survey Quarterly Report October - December 2021

OVERVIEW

This report compiles flow monitoring survey (FMS) data collected in Zimbabwe between October and December 2021, and provides an analysis of migrants’ demographic and socio-economic profiles, including education and employment backgrounds; reasons for leaving their country of origin or habitual residence; future travel intentions; awareness of the COVID-19 outbreak; and challenges faced as a result of it. The information presented in this report can be used to better inform policy and programming for the protection and assistance of migrants. Most incoming migrants interviewed reported Harare(16%) as their intended destination district followed by Karoi(12%), Bulawayo (7%), Beitbridge (6%) and Chiv (4%).The majority of migrants citing Karoi as their intended destination were coming from Zambia and were vendors travelling for commercial activities.