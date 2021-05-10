Zimbabwe Flow Monitoring Registry - Dashboard (01 - 31 March 2021)

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) observes and records flows of people on the move at key transit points within Zimbabwe and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government.

In total, 17 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in March 2021, surveying internal flows and cross border movements with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the assessments is voluntary and anonymous. Over the reporting period, a total of 8, 649 movements were observed, 5,267 (61%) outflows and 3,336 (38%) inflows whilst only 46 (1%) were internal movements mainly vendors. Most of the outgoing travellers identified as departing reported travelling from Beitbridge and Harare, and going to South Africa via Lamidzi FMP in Beitbridge. Movement flows from and to Zimbabwe increased sharply from early March, as a result of the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions from the 1st of March 2021.

About 3, 209 incoming travellers observed reported Zimbabwe as their final destination whilst a relatively small number (127) reported their final destination as outside of Zimbabwe, nearly half of which were travelling from Democratic Republic of the Congo through Chirundu going to South Africa via Beitbridge.