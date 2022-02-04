Zimbabwe: Floods Flash Update No. 1, 3 February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Sixteen districts across six provinces—Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Midlands and Matabeleland North—in Zimbabwe have been affected by heavy rains and floods since the 2021/2022 rainy season began in October 2021.

• The Tropical Storm Ana weather system brought heavy rains to Zimbabwe in late-January, causing floods and damage, affecting 845 houses and 51 schools.

• Tropical Storm Ana’s hardest hit districts include Mt Darwin, Mutasa and Mbire.

• At least 10 deaths have been reported among people who attempted to cross the flooded Musengezi river in Muzarabani District of Mashonaland Central Province.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The 2021/2022 rainy season in Zimbabwe has been characterized by heavy rains, hailstorms, flash floods and lightning in various parts of the country, with the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department (MSD) forecasting more rains ahead, including along the main watershed and the Eastern Highlands.

From October to December 2021, erratic rains damaged houses and infrastructure in various parts of the country, mainly in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, Mashonaland East and Harare.

In January 2022, rainfall increased, and the passage of the Tropical Storm Ana weather system at the end of the month caused further destruction and damage resulting in 10 fatalities and affected 812 households, 51 schools, 30 roads and 15 bridges.

In Manicaland Province, which has been hardest-hit by the rains and floods, more than 1,400 people (282 households) are affected, 13 schools damaged and 9 bridges and 6 roads affected, primarily in the districts of Buhera, Chipinge,Chimanimani, Makoni, Mutare, Mutasa and Nyanga.

In Mashonaland Central Province, assessment reports from Mount Darwin and Mbire show that 159 and 42 houses, were destroyed respectively, including two houses belonging to people living with disabilities and one elderly person. Water levels in the Manyame, Musungo and Dande rivers caused road blockages and inundated settlements and croplands in the Mushumbi area of Mbire district, with Wards 8, 10 and 11 in Mbire cut off as four bridges were washed away. Damage to crops resulted in writing off of 80 per cent hectarage in Mbire, 40 per cent in Mount Darwin, and 5 per cent in Muzarabani districts leading to over 2,000 households losing their crops. Small livestock was mainly affected, including (goats, sheep and chickens) which were swept away by the rains in all the three districts.

In Matabeleland South Province, some 150 people (30 households) have been affected and 2 schools damaged. Shelter, Food, Non-Food Items (NFIs) and Education materials for children have been identified as the most immediate needs. Meanwhile, in Midlands Province, around 715 people (143 households) were reportedly affected by poor drainage.

In Mashonaland East Province, 345 people (69 households) were affected, and 48 schools’ roofs were damaged, while 9 bridges washed away. In Matabeleland North Province, around 60 people (12 households) were affected and the Hwange District Civil Protection Unit has called for tents and food for the most affected households, as well as materials to repair damaged roofs and mobile toilets. In the country’s capital city, Harare, around 215 people (43 households) have been affected by the rains and floods.