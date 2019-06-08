08 Jun 2019

Zimbabwe: Emergency Situation Report No. 9, As of 6 June 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 06 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (454.42 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment at the village level has concluded that almost 51,000 people have been displaced. Of those, about 35,600 have returned to their places of origin, many of them without adequate support, particularly for shelter.

• About 15,270 people remain displaced, most of them stay in host communities, while some shelter in collective centres and camps.

• The re-settlement of families to temporary camps in Chimanimani continues with a third camp site, which will accommodate 200 families, nearing completion.

• More than 120,000 people have been reached in the second phase of the food assistance intervention.

• The second and last round of the oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign in Chimanimani and Chipinge has covered 391,848 individuals, representing 85 per cent of target.

• As part of the gender-based violence (GBV) mitigation efforts, dignity kits have been distributed to 3,929 women and girls since the start of response interventions.

• Under-funding continues to be a challenge (with only $24M committed from the $60M appeal), particularly for Shelter and CCCM.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

About 15,270 people remain displaced, most of them stay in host communities, while some shelter in collective centres and camps. A shortage of tents is delaying the opening of the third temporary camp. Nevertheless, this camp will not be enough to cover total numbers remaining in collective centres. The informal camp settlement in Kopa is a continuing concern. Seventy-three families have been registered and discussions are ongoing to re-locate them to more suitable accommodation and/or how they can be best supported. Discussions with local authorities and national government entities will be required to ensure more sustainable accommodation in the longer-term for all families residing in temporary camp sites. As permanent re-settlement will not be undertaken before the end of 2019, all stakeholders will need to engage and plan for continued servicing of temporary camps. According to the DTM assessment, about 70 per cent of the people who were displaced (about 35,600 people) have returned to their homesteads and will require support. Continued deterioration in food security is a major concern as prices for basic commodity and fuel continue to escalate as the RTGS values worsen. The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) report is nearing completion and will inform on household need especially nutritional intake. All cyclone-affected districts have been prioritized under ZIMVAC.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.