Zimbabwe: Emergency Situation Report No. 9, As of 6 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment at the village level has concluded that almost 51,000 people have been displaced. Of those, about 35,600 have returned to their places of origin, many of them without adequate support, particularly for shelter.

• About 15,270 people remain displaced, most of them stay in host communities, while some shelter in collective centres and camps.

• The re-settlement of families to temporary camps in Chimanimani continues with a third camp site, which will accommodate 200 families, nearing completion.

• More than 120,000 people have been reached in the second phase of the food assistance intervention.

• The second and last round of the oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign in Chimanimani and Chipinge has covered 391,848 individuals, representing 85 per cent of target.

• As part of the gender-based violence (GBV) mitigation efforts, dignity kits have been distributed to 3,929 women and girls since the start of response interventions.

• Under-funding continues to be a challenge (with only $24M committed from the $60M appeal), particularly for Shelter and CCCM.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

About 15,270 people remain displaced, most of them stay in host communities, while some shelter in collective centres and camps. A shortage of tents is delaying the opening of the third temporary camp. Nevertheless, this camp will not be enough to cover total numbers remaining in collective centres. The informal camp settlement in Kopa is a continuing concern. Seventy-three families have been registered and discussions are ongoing to re-locate them to more suitable accommodation and/or how they can be best supported. Discussions with local authorities and national government entities will be required to ensure more sustainable accommodation in the longer-term for all families residing in temporary camp sites. As permanent re-settlement will not be undertaken before the end of 2019, all stakeholders will need to engage and plan for continued servicing of temporary camps. According to the DTM assessment, about 70 per cent of the people who were displaced (about 35,600 people) have returned to their homesteads and will require support. Continued deterioration in food security is a major concern as prices for basic commodity and fuel continue to escalate as the RTGS values worsen. The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZIMVAC) report is nearing completion and will inform on household need especially nutritional intake. All cyclone-affected districts have been prioritized under ZIMVAC.