24 May 2019

Zimbabwe: Emergency Situation Report No. 8, As of 22 May 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (389.56 KB)

This Situation Report is produced by OCHA Regional Office for Southern and Eastern Africa in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The Situation Report builds on Flash Updates No. 6 and provides more detailed information on the situation and response. It covers the period from 14 – 21 May 2019. The next Situation Report will be issued on or around 4 June.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The re-settlement of families to temporary camps in Chimanimani continues. A third camp site, which is nearing completion, will cater for another 42 families. However, 346 individuals who are in four collective centres will require alternative temporary accommodation.

• Long-term settlement planning remains a concern. It is expected that temporary camps will be required until the end of 2019.

• The Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment at the village level has been completed covering 104 of the worst-affected villages.

• Early recovery assessment and planning is nearing completion. The World Bank has concluded its field mission rapid assessment and estimates that the recovery cost will be $640 million.

• About 250,000 people have received food assistance, including 50,000 vulnerable people (children under age 5, pregnant and lactating women, people living with HIV and the disabled) who have been reached through blanket supplementary feeding.

• The second and last round of the oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts is underway.

• Funding commitment for the response remains at under 50 per cent ($27M) and insufficient to cover ongoing multisectoral interventions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Although the re-location of displaced people residing in schools has been completed, 346 individuals continue to reside in four collective centres. The third temporary camp, which is still under construction, will not be sufficient to cover these numbers. The informal camp settlement in Kopa is a continuing concern and UNHCR is engaging with the District Administrator on arrangements to move to a more suitable site already identified. Discussions with local authorities and national government entities will be required to ensure more sustainable accommodation in the longer-term for all families residing in serviced camp sites. At this point, it is clear that permanent re-settlement will not be undertaken before the end of 2019. All stakeholders will need to engage and plan for continued servicing of temporary camps. Early recovery programming continues and institutional stakeholders (World Bank and UNDP) have completed rapid in-field assessments. With the African Development Bank (AfDB) also engaging, close coordination and synergy will be required to ensure complementarity and that early recovery funding is channelled timely if a smooth transition from humanitarian support to rebuilding livelihoods and communities is to be achieved.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.