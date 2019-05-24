Zimbabwe: Emergency Situation Report No. 8, As of 22 May 2019

This Situation Report is produced by OCHA Regional Office for Southern and Eastern Africa in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The Situation Report builds on Flash Updates No. 6 and provides more detailed information on the situation and response. It covers the period from 14 – 21 May 2019. The next Situation Report will be issued on or around 4 June.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The re-settlement of families to temporary camps in Chimanimani continues. A third camp site, which is nearing completion, will cater for another 42 families. However, 346 individuals who are in four collective centres will require alternative temporary accommodation.

• Long-term settlement planning remains a concern. It is expected that temporary camps will be required until the end of 2019.

• The Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment at the village level has been completed covering 104 of the worst-affected villages.

• Early recovery assessment and planning is nearing completion. The World Bank has concluded its field mission rapid assessment and estimates that the recovery cost will be $640 million.

• About 250,000 people have received food assistance, including 50,000 vulnerable people (children under age 5, pregnant and lactating women, people living with HIV and the disabled) who have been reached through blanket supplementary feeding.

• The second and last round of the oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaign in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts is underway.

• Funding commitment for the response remains at under 50 per cent ($27M) and insufficient to cover ongoing multisectoral interventions.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Although the re-location of displaced people residing in schools has been completed, 346 individuals continue to reside in four collective centres. The third temporary camp, which is still under construction, will not be sufficient to cover these numbers. The informal camp settlement in Kopa is a continuing concern and UNHCR is engaging with the District Administrator on arrangements to move to a more suitable site already identified. Discussions with local authorities and national government entities will be required to ensure more sustainable accommodation in the longer-term for all families residing in serviced camp sites. At this point, it is clear that permanent re-settlement will not be undertaken before the end of 2019. All stakeholders will need to engage and plan for continued servicing of temporary camps. Early recovery programming continues and institutional stakeholders (World Bank and UNDP) have completed rapid in-field assessments. With the African Development Bank (AfDB) also engaging, close coordination and synergy will be required to ensure complementarity and that early recovery funding is channelled timely if a smooth transition from humanitarian support to rebuilding livelihoods and communities is to be achieved.