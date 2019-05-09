Zimbabwe: Emergency Situation Report No. 6, As of 6 May 2019

This Situation Report is produced by OCHA Regional Office for Southern and Eastern Africa in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The Situation Report builds on Flash Updates No. 5 and provides more detailed information on the situation and response. It covers the period from 30 April to 06 May 2019. The next Situation Report will be issued on or around 16 May.

HIGHLIGHTS

40,000 textbooks were distributed to affected schools in Chimanimani and Chipinge ahead of reopening. 18 Temporary Learning Spaces were established in the worst affected schools.

Screening of children under age 5 for acute malnutrition is ongoing, with 20,043 screened in April (50per cent of the cluster target).

Temporary latrines were constructed at 80 per cent of all affected schools in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

All schools in Chimanimani opened on 7 May.

Nearly 25,000 households were reached with nonfood items in affected areas, and over 10,000 individuals received shelter support.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The re-location of displaced people from community collective centres (particularly schools) is underway with 56 families being moved to serviced camp sites in Chimanimani. For the long term the private sector is well advanced with planning for new-house builds and homestead repairs for those displaced in Chimanimani: Detailed assessments planned in May will inform the number of beneficiaries for permanent shelter – priority will be given to orphans, female headed households, and the elderly. Private sector is being embedded in the shelter cluster to ensure a coordinated response. Funding being made available by the private sector is sufficient to cover about 27,500 people, i.e. most of the affected households in the district. Meanwhile the World Bank has announced its intention to provide up to $75M for the cyclone-response with emphasis on early recovery. This multi-sectoral funding is being routed through UN agencies and is intended to support all cyclone-affected districts. Implementation will commence late 2019 and will have a timeframe of 2-3 years.