Zimbabwe Education Cluster: Humanitarian Response & COVID-19 Sitrep: 16 April 2020

Key figures

• 853,032 learners (ECD to Grade 7) targeted under the HRP through Education in Emergency support across 33 districts with severe needs.

• 4.56 Million learners are currently affected and targeted under the COVID-19 pandemic with cluster targeting to reach them across various activities.

• 35,000 learners have been reached with HRP related activities with 6,350 learners being reached with COVID-19 related activities.

• 13 operational partners with activities planned, ongoing or completed.

Humanitarian needs

• The humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe is expected to have far-reaching implications for school readiness, attendance and participation. The Education Cluster estimates that of the more than 3.4 million children of school going age (3 to 12 years), at least 1.2 million (35 per cent), will need emergency and specialized education services in 2020. This includes more than 853,000 children in acute need, such as: children not enrolled in school; orphans and other vulnerable children (OCV), including children with disabilities and children living with HIV; and those in need of school feeding

• The education system in Zimbabwe was already stretched before the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of multiple crises, including the impact of Cyclone Idai last year, the economic crisis coupled with hyperinflation and the ongoing drought. Without a well-resourced response, the combined impact of these crises’ risks having a lasting negative children’s’ education and increasing dropouts. Without a conducive and disease-free school environment, COVID-19 poses a risk to children’s health and wellbeing. The cluster is targeting 4.56 million learners from in early childhood education, primary level and secondary level.