Zimbabwe: DIEM – Data in Emergencies Monitoring brief, round 5 - Results and recommendations October 2022

Methodology

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched a household survey in Zimbabwe through the Data in Emergencies Monitoring (DIEM-Monitoring) System to monitor agricultural livelihoods and food security. This fifth-round survey reached a random sample of 1 441 households in eight out of Zimbabwe’s ten provinces, representative at administrative level 1. The survey targeted the provinces of: Manicaland, Mashonaland Central,

Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands. Both Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces were excluded from the survey. The targeted households were randomly selected using stratified sampling and random digital dialing techniques. Household quotas were set at the provincial level, including quotas on agricultural households (fixed at 160 per province) and proportions observed in the population for non-agricultural households. Rural households were surveyed through computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) to monitor the impacts of shocks on livelihoods and food security.

Interviews were conducted between 3 and 26 September 2022. Data were weighted at the analytical stage for total population, crop and livestock producer quotas and wealth indicators (source of light as a proxy). The fourth round, which reached 1 988 households, took place from 29 March to 11 May 2022. The fourth round has been drawn from to make comparisons throughout this brief.