11 Sep 2018

Zimbabwe Declares State of Emergency Over Cholera Outbreak

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 11 Sep 2018 View Original

September 11, 2018 12:36 PM
Columbus Mavhunga

HARARE — Zimbabwe has declared a state of emergency in Harare following 20 deaths and more than 2,000 cases related to waterborne diseases such as salmonella, typhoid and cholera.

Zimbabwe's new health minister, Obadiah Moyo, on Tuesday told reporters that poor water supply, blocked sewers, and a failure to collect waste were making a cholera outbreak in the capital worse.

“The numbers are growing by the day and to date, there are over 2,000 cases, and there has been a total of 20 deaths. We are putting solutions to the problem. We have asked our partners from the United Nations to give us assistance. We are declaring an emergency for Harare. This will enable us to contain the cholera, typhoid and whatever is going on, to get rid of the problem as quickly as possible,” he said.

Moyo made the comments during a visit to a temporary cholera treatment camp in Harare.

He said some schools in the affected areas had been temporarily closed after two students died.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya is the United Nations Children’s Fund representative for Zimbabwe.

"We have already mobilized quite significant resources from the U.N. in general, UNICEF and WHO in particular. We are also talking to our partners on the ground, DFID, and others to mobilize more resources. We have also alerted our regional offices and headquarters because we have alerted our regional headquarters because we know this is a very serious issue, which will need quite huge investments to contain the outbreak. We are working very hard to help the government of Zimbabwe," he said.

In Budiriro, one of the most affected areas, people says they have yet to receive clean water. Raw sewage flows in the streets and 66-year old Jay Kanduru said he is angry.

He said they have been telling authorities to repair the old sewer pipes but they refuse. " We are tired," he said. "They don’t come fix their sewer pipes – they let the sewage flow. We now have to go to bars to relieve ourselves, he says. It has been like this for three months," said Kanduru.

A 2008 cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe lasted over a year and killed about 5,000 people. It was stopped only after international groups like United Nations agencies and USAID donated drugs and water treatment chemicals.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.