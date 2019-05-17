Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Response: Situation Report #29 8-14 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team conducted village-level assessments in Chimanimani and Chipinge from 9 to 14 May 2019, initially targeting the wards currently hosting the highest numbers and ratios of Cyclone-induced IDPs.

• IOM’s Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) conducted psychosocial support sessions for 1,106 pupils and staff members at Ngangu, Ndima and Chimanimani Secondary Schools from 8 to 10 May 2019.

• IOM’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) support on the establishment of Garikai camp in Chimanimani is ongoing. A total of 31 tents have been pitched in the camp.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai hit eastern Zimbabwe with heavy rains and strong winds on 15-16 March 2019. Manicaland and Masvingo provinces are mostly impacted, where floods and landslides caused by the Cyclone have caused severe damage on the affected populations.

An estimated 270,000 people have been affected, with 50,905 individuals being estimated by IOM DTM as internally displaced persons (IDPs). 96 per cent of these displaced persons are residing in host communities with only 4 per cent residing across 18 collective centres and displacement sites.

Food and shelter remain the key needs for those displaced residing in the collective centres. For those IDPs in host communities (the majority), it is likely that many will continue the hosting arrangement beyond the initial phase of the emergency response. The coping capacity of host communities is already strained due to economic challenges affecting Zimbabwe. A more thorough assessment of the host families’ intentions and ability to continue the hosting arrangement is needed and a comprehensive plan to support those displaced communities in the short to medium term as well as in the long term.

There is a need for an increased financial support particularly for the Shelter and NFI and Camp Coordination and Camp management response to ensure that immediate and sustainable support to emergency and longer-term early recovery and development needs are addressed in a comprehensive manner that respects the rights of those who have been displaced by the Cyclone.

In response to the aftermath of Cyclone Idai and the massive needs in the affected communities in the eastern provinces of Zimbabwe, IOM is appealing for USD 7.2 Million for its emergency response through September 2019. IOM’s appeal is currently funded at 14%.