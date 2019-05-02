02 May 2019

Zimbabwe Cyclone Idai Response: Situation Report #27 24-30 April 2019

International Organization for Migration
HIGHLIGHTS

• IOM received 43 tonnes of Non Food Items (NFIs), tarpaulins and mosquito nets, funded by contributions from the UN Central Emergency Response Funds and the Government of Japan.

• IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) completed round 3 of baseline assessments in Mutare Urban, Chiredzi Urban and Rural, Mutasa, Nyanga, Chimanimani, Makoni Rural and Urban districts. To date, a total of 50,905 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been identified across 12 assessed districts.

• IOM’s Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) teams have carried out site assessments and mobility tracking in Manicaland Province. The baseline initially identified 15 collective centres in Chimanimani. These have since reduced to 8 centres holding 1,765 IDPs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Idai hit eastern Zimbabwe with heavy rains and strong winds on 15-16 March 2019. Manicaland and Masvingo provinces are mostly impacted, where floods and landslides caused by the Cyclone have caused severe damage on the affected populations.

An estimated 270,000 people have been affected, with 50,905 individuals being estimated by IOM DTM as internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in collective centres, displacement sites, and in host communities.

IOM’s main office in Harare is coordinating response activities with a Sub-Office being re-established in Mutare to support the emergency response as well as other ongoing programmes. IOM is leading the Shelter-NFI/CCCM cluster alongside government counterparts

In response to the aftermath of Cyclone Idai and the massive needs in the affected communities in the eastern provinces of Zimbabwe, IOM is appealing for USD 7.2 Million for its emergency response across 6 sectors: Shelter and NFI, CCCM, Displacement Tracking, Protection, MHPSS and Early Recovery for the next six months until September 2019. IOM’s appeal is currently funded at 14%.
The UN is urgently seeking an additional USD 60 million of relief aid over the next three months to 30 June 2019 for the Cyclone Idai response.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

