Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people (August 2020)
Attachments
Summary
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented socio-economic and health challenges for older people in Zimbabwe. The crisis has resulted in the breakdown of an already weakened health sector which lacks sufficient medication and medical staff. Furthermore, the limited number of testing kits and the porous border with South Africa has meant the number of cases is likely to be far higher than reported. Therefore, to assess the needs of older people in Zimbabwe in more detail, The Center for Community Development Solutions (CCDS) with support from HelpAge International conducted a rapid needs assessment in northern and eastern Zimbabwe in June.
Key findings
79% of older people interviewed indicated that they could not afford protective materials such as face masks to prevent them from contracting COVID-19, and 68% of those 70+ said they have difficulty accessing medicines.
46% of older people interviewed indicated that they experienced barriers in accessing COVID-19 related information.
There is a huge burden of care for the older people interviewed. 82% indicated that they are responsible for providing basic care and support to others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
97% of those interviewed have had to reduce the quantity of food eaten while 58% have had to reduce the quality since the outbreak of COVID-19.