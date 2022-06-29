Zimbabwe Country Strategic Plan (July 2022 - December 2026)

Executive Summary

The WFP country strategic plan for Zimbabwe for 2022–2026 utilizes the planning horizon of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the related Sustainable Development Goals. The plan sets forth an ambitious country-led framework for collective action aimed at achieving sustainable development, including by ending poverty and hunger. The Government of Zimbabwe’s plans for achieving the country’s Sustainable Development Goals are outlined in its national development strategy for 2021–2025.

WFP has a strong track record of delivering food assistance and managing supply chains during crises in Zimbabwe. The country strategic plan provides a road map that enables WFP to position itself as a major player in the promotion of shock-responsive social protection and sustainable and resilient food systems. Throughout the period covered by the plan, WFP will leverage its versatility to vary its footprint and interventions according to the context and conditions.

The country strategic plan articulates collaborative efforts to better anticipate future needs, improve data and forecasting and strengthen livelihoods and local capacities to withstand, respond to and adapt more readily to sudden or chronic stresses. WFP will support informed decision making on food security and nutrition in Zimbabwe, and will integrate nutrition, gender, protection and inclusion, youth engagement, technological innovation and decentralized WFP/EB.A/2022/8-A/6 2 zero hunger action throughout the plan. It will establish new partnerships and leverage existing ones to their full potential, including those with the other Rome-based and other United Nations agencies.

The country strategic plan for 2022–2026 builds on lessons learned from the implementation and evaluation of the plan for 2017–2021 and on consultations with stakeholders, is aligned with the United Nations sustainable development coordination framework for 2022–2026 and the priorities of the Government of Zimbabwe. It aims to achieve the following strategic outcomes:

• Strategic outcome 1: Food- and nutrition-insecure populations in targeted rural and urban areas meet their food and nutrition needs at all times, including during crises.

• Strategic outcome 2: By 2026, food-insecure households in urban areas meet their food and nutrition needs through resilient livelihoods.

• Strategic outcome 3: By 2026, targeted rural populations achieve climate resilient livelihoods, sustainable management of natural resources and enhanced participation in local markets and value chains.

• Strategic outcome 4: By 2026, national and subnational institutions in Zimbabwe have strengthened capacities to develop, coordinate and implement wellinformed, effective and equitable actions to achieve food and nutrition security.

• Strategic outcome 5: Humanitarian and development actors in Zimbabwe can implement their programmes and provide support to their beneficiaries in an efficient, effective and reliable way at all times, including during crises.