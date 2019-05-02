02 May 2019

Zimbabwe: Concept of Operations, 2 May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (266.99 KB)

Background

In mid-March, Cyclone Idai crossed into southern Zimbabwe causing wide-scale flooding and destruction in the regions of Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo. Approximately 270,000 people were affected by the flooding and landslides when local rivers and their tributaries burst their banks, inundating homes and schools and causing considerable damage to property and livelihoods. The worst affected districts were Chipinge and Chimanimani in Manicaland which were cut-off due to severe damage to roads and bridges in the area.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, the Government of Zimbabwe declared a state of disaster and requested international assistance. The Department of Civil Protection, the country’s national disaster management agency, is leading the response. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, has been requested by the Resident Coordinator (RC) to provide coordination and information management support, and to facilitate access to common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to affected areas.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

Flooding and landslides caused significant damage to logistics infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges in the hardest hit areas, rendering these areas inaccessible by land but road works have led to significant improvements in road accessibility throughout April 2019, with most affected areas now accessibly by 4 mt truck or bigger. Road repairs are still vulnerable to further rains and road blockages so information management remains critical to providing support to the humanitarian community and their operational decision making.

As the operation transitions from emergency response to early recovery entering May 2019, the influx of relief items into Mutare, the designated logistics hub of the operation, requires continued temporary storage support provided through Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) to store items prior to their despatch to affected areas.

Coordination activities are required to ensure the continued exchange of ideas and information of responding humanitarian organisations, to continually assess the needs of the humanitarian community to effectively respond, and to avoid duplication of efforts.

Objectives

The primary objective of the Logistics Cluster is to support the government-led response by coordinating with the humanitarian community and facilitating access to critical logistics information and services in order to optimise effective logistics efforts and maintain an uninterrupted supply chain of lifesaving items.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.