Zimbabwe: Concept of Operations, 2 May 2019

Background

In mid-March, Cyclone Idai crossed into southern Zimbabwe causing wide-scale flooding and destruction in the regions of Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo. Approximately 270,000 people were affected by the flooding and landslides when local rivers and their tributaries burst their banks, inundating homes and schools and causing considerable damage to property and livelihoods. The worst affected districts were Chipinge and Chimanimani in Manicaland which were cut-off due to severe damage to roads and bridges in the area.

In the aftermath of the cyclone, the Government of Zimbabwe declared a state of disaster and requested international assistance. The Department of Civil Protection, the country’s national disaster management agency, is leading the response. WFP, as lead agency of the Logistics Cluster, has been requested by the Resident Coordinator (RC) to provide coordination and information management support, and to facilitate access to common logistics services to assist the humanitarian community in their efforts to deliver lifesaving items to affected areas.

Logistics Gaps and Bottlenecks

Flooding and landslides caused significant damage to logistics infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges in the hardest hit areas, rendering these areas inaccessible by land but road works have led to significant improvements in road accessibility throughout April 2019, with most affected areas now accessibly by 4 mt truck or bigger. Road repairs are still vulnerable to further rains and road blockages so information management remains critical to providing support to the humanitarian community and their operational decision making.

As the operation transitions from emergency response to early recovery entering May 2019, the influx of relief items into Mutare, the designated logistics hub of the operation, requires continued temporary storage support provided through Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) to store items prior to their despatch to affected areas.

Coordination activities are required to ensure the continued exchange of ideas and information of responding humanitarian organisations, to continually assess the needs of the humanitarian community to effectively respond, and to avoid duplication of efforts.

Objectives

The primary objective of the Logistics Cluster is to support the government-led response by coordinating with the humanitarian community and facilitating access to critical logistics information and services in order to optimise effective logistics efforts and maintain an uninterrupted supply chain of lifesaving items.