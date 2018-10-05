ZIMBABWE: Cholera outbreak snapshot (as of 3 October 2018)

OVERVIEW

By 3 October, 8,535 cholera cases (8,372 suspected and 163 confirmed cases) including 50 deaths (case fatality ratio 0.59 per cent) had been reported in seven provinces across Zimbabwe. An estimated 19 per cent of all suspected and confirmed cases are children under age five. Between 25 September and 3 October, new cases were recorded in seven areas - Harare City and Chitungwiza (Harare); Buhera (Manicaland); Beitbridge (Matabeleland South), Wedza (Mashonaland East), Mazowe and Rushinga (Mashonaland Central) - including two new areas, Beitbridge and Rushinga.

Harare City remains the epicentre of the outbreak, accounting for 98 per cent (8,341) of all cases and the majority of new cases. Between 25 September and 3 October, 1,813 new cases were registered, including both new cases and older cases that were newly verified.

The most affected suburbs in Harare are Glen View (3,900), Budiriro (2,300), Mbare (334),

Glen Norah (275), Waterfalls (178), Kuwadzana (115) and Highfield (112). New cases were also reported in Chitungwiza (21 cases), Buhera district (17 cases), Mazowe (4 cases),

Wedza (1 case), Rushinga (1 case) and Beitbridge (1 case). A data validation exercise by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC) is ongoing to improve the quality of the data for the outbreak.

Health and Water and Sanitation (WASH) Sector interventions by the Government, local and international humanitarian partners are being scaled up. All activities are coordinated through five thematic areas: case management; surveillance; social mobilisation; WASH and Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) mass vaccination campaign. Already, 500,000 doses of OCV have arrived in Zimbabwe, with 900,000 more doses due to arrive this week. Further support to the MOHCC is needed in surveillance and social mobilisation, establishment of oral rehydration points and provision of clean water to affected communities.