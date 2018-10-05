Zimbabwe Cholera Outbreak Report #3 (02 October 2018)

• As of 2 October, 8,435 cholera cases with 49 deaths (8,273 suspected and 162 confirmed cases) had been reported. An estimated 21 per cent of the reported cases are children under five years of age.

• 5,683 households in Glen View and Budiriro have received Hygiene kits comprised of 3 strips of water treatment tablets, 20 litre jerri-can, 1kg bar of soap and educational materials on how to treat and store water safely, and how to improve personal and household hygiene.

Demonstrations on usage of the hygiene kits are being conducted prior to the distribution of the hygiene kits. In addition over 100,000 people have been reached with critical messaging on cholera prevention and management.

• Of the 910 children who have been screened for acute malnutrition in the cholera affected suburbs, two children were admitted for SAM treatment during the week ending 28 September 2018.

• UNICEF has scaled up the WASH response and engaged five partners to support cholera preparedness and response programmes namely Oxfam, Welthungerhilfe, Goal, Mercycorps and Christian Care in the affected and at risk areas.

02 October 2018

To date, 8,435 cases (8,273 suspected and 162 confirmed cases) and 49 deaths have been reported in Harare and an additional 15 districts that have recorded sporadic cases, however the outbreak is mainly concentrated in Harare where over 98 per cent of the suspected and confirmed cases have been reported. An estimated 21 per cent of the reported cases are children under five years of age. The distribution of cases by gender shows that males and females are equally affected. Recurrent interruptions to the water supply, consumption of untreated water from shallow wells and boreholes, poor sanitation, together with poor hygiene practices are aggravating factors in this epidemic.

During the period 3 to 9 October, the Ministry of Health and partners will conduct an Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) campaign to protect the population most at-risk of cholera in Harare city and surrounding areas namely Chitungwiza and Epworth to cut transmission of cholera in these areas. The campaign is complementary to an integrated cholera response programme that is centred on water sanitation and hygiene services, community engagement and mobilization, which are key in cholera prevention. The vaccination campaign will complement the ongoing preventive efforts. In order to fast track the campaign process, the International Coordination Group approved and provided 500,000 doses funded by GAVI on 26 September. This was part of a total of 1,381,769 doses required for the first and second round of vaccination; the rest are being shipped.