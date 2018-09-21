Zimbabwe Cholera Outbreak Report #2 (21 September 2018)

As of 20th September 2018 5,485 cases (5,404 suspected and 81 confirmed cases) have been reported. In addition 38 deaths have been reported. An estimated 21 per cent of the suspected and confirmed cases are children under five years of age.

A total of 98% of the cases are from Harare (Budiriro and Glen View high density suburbs), which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Government launched a Cholera Appeal for $US 63 million focusing on resources to support key health and WASH interventions.

A total of 3,012 households in Glen View and Budiriro have received NFI kits of 3 strips of water treatment tablets a 20 litre jerrican, and a 1kg bar of soap. Educational materials were included on how to treat and keep water safely, and how to improve personal and household hygiene.

To date 33 children and two caregivers directly affected by cholera have been reached with quality psycho-social support and referral services through the two Child Friendly Places established in Glen View and Budiriro; and 48 service providers (community care workers, social workers, helpline volunteers) have been sensitized on protection services available for children affected by the cholera outbreak.

Situation in Numbers

5,485 Cholera cases have been reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (5,086 suspected and 76 confirmed cases) (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

38 Deaths have been reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

81 Laboratory confirmed cholera cases reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

Situation Overview

To date 5,404 suspected cases, 81 confirmed cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Harare and an additional 12 districts. An estimated 21 per cent of the suspected and confirmed cases are children under five years of age. The distribution of cases by gender shows that 51 per cent are female, and 49 per cent are male. During the rapid child protection assessment it was noted that there is evidence of family separation when either parents/caregivers or children are admitted for treatment in a Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC). At times, the rapid onset of cholera symptoms has not allowed some parents and caregivers to make arrangements for the care of children. The nutrition assessment identified a need for provision of food supplies for patients and health workers. Through discussions in the Humanitarian Country Team meeting, WFP committed to support with maize meal, cooking oil and pulses for patients admitted in the CTCs on a weekly basis.