21 Sep 2018

Zimbabwe Cholera Outbreak Report #2 (21 September 2018)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 21 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

  • As of 20th September 2018 5,485 cases (5,404 suspected and 81 confirmed cases) have been reported. In addition 38 deaths have been reported. An estimated 21 per cent of the suspected and confirmed cases are children under five years of age.

  • A total of 98% of the cases are from Harare (Budiriro and Glen View high density suburbs), which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

  • The Government launched a Cholera Appeal for $US 63 million focusing on resources to support key health and WASH interventions.

  • A total of 3,012 households in Glen View and Budiriro have received NFI kits of 3 strips of water treatment tablets a 20 litre jerrican, and a 1kg bar of soap. Educational materials were included on how to treat and keep water safely, and how to improve personal and household hygiene.

  • To date 33 children and two caregivers directly affected by cholera have been reached with quality psycho-social support and referral services through the two Child Friendly Places established in Glen View and Budiriro; and 48 service providers (community care workers, social workers, helpline volunteers) have been sensitized on protection services available for children affected by the cholera outbreak.

Situation in Numbers

  • 5,485 Cholera cases have been reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (5,086 suspected and 76 confirmed cases) (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

  • 38 Deaths have been reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

  • 81 Laboratory confirmed cholera cases reported during the period 5 to 20 September 2018 (Source: MoHCC-September 2018)

Situation Overview

To date 5,404 suspected cases, 81 confirmed cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Harare and an additional 12 districts. An estimated 21 per cent of the suspected and confirmed cases are children under five years of age. The distribution of cases by gender shows that 51 per cent are female, and 49 per cent are male. During the rapid child protection assessment it was noted that there is evidence of family separation when either parents/caregivers or children are admitted for treatment in a Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC). At times, the rapid onset of cholera symptoms has not allowed some parents and caregivers to make arrangements for the care of children. The nutrition assessment identified a need for provision of food supplies for patients and health workers. Through discussions in the Humanitarian Country Team meeting, WFP committed to support with maize meal, cooking oil and pulses for patients admitted in the CTCs on a weekly basis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.