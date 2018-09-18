Zimbabwe: Cholera Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) MDRZW013

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 5 September 2018, 25 patients were admitted at Beatrice Infectious Disease Hospital (BRIDH Harare) presenting with diarrhoea and vomiting. Ten (10) patients were referred from Harare Central Hospital and the other 15 used various modes of transport to BRIDH. Most cases came from Glen View 8, 3, Budiriro 1 and 2. A 25-year-old woman who was brought in collapsed and died on the same day, 5th of September 2018. A sample from the woman was tested positive for V. cholera, Ogawa. All the patients had typical cholera symptoms like excessive vomiting and diarrhoea with rice watery stools and dehydration. On 6 September 2018, 11 cases were confirmed by Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) to be positive of Vibrio cholera. The Minister of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) visited BRIDH on the same day. With this information at hand, the MoHCC declared officially a cholera outbreak in Harare City.

During the night of 5 September 2018, more patients were admitted. By early morning of 6 September 2018, 39 stool samples were taken for culture and sensitivity, and of these, 17 were confirmed positive for Vibrio cholera type Ogawa species. The affected areas are reliant on borehole water for drinking and domestic use, which according to health authorities is suspected to be the source of contamination due to poor water supply, poor hygiene and poor waste disposal.

At an emergency meeting comprising of national civil protection committee members held at the National Crisis Centre on 10 September 2018, health experts from the Ministry of Health and Child Care warned that the cholera outbreak could blowout and have devastating consequences if adequate measures to contain it were not scaled up. The total population at risk in Harare City is estimated at some 2.25 million people according to MoHCC report. The same report also shows that 1,046 cholera cases have been recorded and the trend indicates that the number of cases is growing at an exponential rate. Due to mobility of the population, there are fears that the outbreak could affect other neighbouring suburbs or spread to other parts of the country. Already, suspected cholera cases have been reported in other Harare suburbs such as Mabvuku, Southley Park, Ashdown Park, Main way Meadows, Mbare, New Canaan and parts of Chitungwiza.

To note, as of 14 September, WHO announced that the total death toll had been increased to 25 deaths with 3766 suspected cases.

Other provinces such as Midlands, Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central have also reported sporadic cases of cholera — all of which have since been traced back to Harare. In Gokwe North, five cases were reported — all involving members of one family —, who had travelled to Harare and have been isolated for treatment. Although only five cases have been reported, since Midlands is at the centre of the country geographically, there is high risk of the disease spreading to other provinces.

To date, statistics show that the 25 – 35 age group is severely affected, although infants remain at greatest risk.