Zimbabwe - Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, UNICEF, WHO, Red Cross Finland)(ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2018)

On 6 September the Government of Zimbabwe declared a state of emergency in response to a cholera outbreak in Harare. On 11 September, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) reported 1 324 suspected cases, 56 confirmed cases and 24 deaths. The epicentres are in Glenview and Budiriro (Western part of Harare) with surrounding districts (Chitungwiza, Shamva, Epworth, Masvingo, Burhera, Makoni, Gokwe North) also affected. 23 hotspots have been identified.

There is an estimated six weeks before the start of the rainy season and the situation needs to be contained before then.

Since the onset of the outbreak, Médecins sans Frontières has established a cholera treatment centre at Glenview polyclinic and a cholera treatment unit at Buduriro, while Oxfam is providing non-food items. Red Cross Zimbabwe is focusing on social mobilisation through volunteers.