05 Sep 2019

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank, partners launch $96.7 million post-cyclone Idai recovery projects

Report
from African Development Bank
Published on 05 Sep 2019 View Original

The African Development Bank, with the World Bank and the government of Zimbabwe on 2 September 2019 launched post cyclone Idai recovery projects totaling $96.7 million to restore livelihoods and rehabilitate infrastructure in areas most hit by the disaster this year.

The World Bank has provided $72 million to finance its Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP), focusing on the nine worst affected districts in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo Provinces, while the African Development Bank has earmarked $24.7 million for the Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project (IERRP) to restore public infrastructure, irrigation and energy supply, and telecommunications networks in Chipinge and Chimanimani Districts. It will also help strengthen the government’s capacity to predict and respond to emergencies.

The Zimbabwean government is supporting the IERRP with $3.2 million to make a total of $27.5 million.

Both projects will be managed by UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

“Through these unique partnerships we hope to contribute to how national and regional authorities, and development and humanitarian partners can and must work together in providing critical development assistance,” the World Bank’s Regional Director for Social, Urban and Rural Resilience, Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez said in remarks at the launch.

Cyclone Idai struck Zimbabwe in March, causing extensive damage estimated at $622 million. Over 50,000 households were destroyed, directly affecting 270,000 people, including 60,000 who were displaced. The Bank Group provided an initial first response amount for relief efforts with $250,000 in humanitarian aid.

Bank Country Economist, Walter Odero, noted that while the combined intervention from the two institutions will greatly help to improve livelihoods and rebuild basic infrastructure, a lot more is needed to ensure that the people go back to the livelihoods they had before the disaster struck.

An impact assessment of areas affected by cyclone Idai estimated that $671 million is required to help fully restore livelihood and basic facilities.

Zimbabwe’s deputy minister for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Jennifer Mhlanga, expressed gratitude to the institutions, adding that the government will ensure a successful implementation of the projects.

Ranier Frauenfeld, director of the UNOPS Kenya office said: “The UN in Zimbabwe is committed to supporting the recovery of communities affected by cyclone Idai to ensure that Zimbabwe gets back on track with its development agenda. The two projects represented a coordinated multi-sector response that will build resilience and sustainability in the targeted communities.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.