Zimbabwe: African Development Bank, partners launch $96.7 million post-cyclone Idai recovery projects

The African Development Bank, with the World Bank and the government of Zimbabwe on 2 September 2019 launched post cyclone Idai recovery projects totaling $96.7 million to restore livelihoods and rehabilitate infrastructure in areas most hit by the disaster this year.

The World Bank has provided $72 million to finance its Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP), focusing on the nine worst affected districts in Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo Provinces, while the African Development Bank has earmarked $24.7 million for the Idai Emergency Recovery and Resilience Project (IERRP) to restore public infrastructure, irrigation and energy supply, and telecommunications networks in Chipinge and Chimanimani Districts. It will also help strengthen the government’s capacity to predict and respond to emergencies.

The Zimbabwean government is supporting the IERRP with $3.2 million to make a total of $27.5 million.

Both projects will be managed by UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

“Through these unique partnerships we hope to contribute to how national and regional authorities, and development and humanitarian partners can and must work together in providing critical development assistance,” the World Bank’s Regional Director for Social, Urban and Rural Resilience, Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez said in remarks at the launch.

Cyclone Idai struck Zimbabwe in March, causing extensive damage estimated at $622 million. Over 50,000 households were destroyed, directly affecting 270,000 people, including 60,000 who were displaced. The Bank Group provided an initial first response amount for relief efforts with $250,000 in humanitarian aid.

Bank Country Economist, Walter Odero, noted that while the combined intervention from the two institutions will greatly help to improve livelihoods and rebuild basic infrastructure, a lot more is needed to ensure that the people go back to the livelihoods they had before the disaster struck.

An impact assessment of areas affected by cyclone Idai estimated that $671 million is required to help fully restore livelihood and basic facilities.

Zimbabwe’s deputy minister for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Jennifer Mhlanga, expressed gratitude to the institutions, adding that the government will ensure a successful implementation of the projects.

Ranier Frauenfeld, director of the UNOPS Kenya office said: “The UN in Zimbabwe is committed to supporting the recovery of communities affected by cyclone Idai to ensure that Zimbabwe gets back on track with its development agenda. The two projects represented a coordinated multi-sector response that will build resilience and sustainability in the targeted communities.”