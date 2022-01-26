Zimbabwe + 2 more
Zimbabwe: Administrative and legal information for families of missing persons
Attachments
A practical leaflet based on the outcomes of a practitioners’ workshop the ICRC hosted in Zimbabwe in 2021. This workshop was aimed at sharing the administrative and legal procedures for families of missing migrants in Zimbabwe.
This leaflet serves as a clear and comprehensive document that gathers relevant information for families, including, how to obtain death certificate, repatriate body, contact information and addresses.