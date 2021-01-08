Zimbabwe: 2020 Annual Report - Our Impact Update

Navigating through crises and challenges

The children have spoken

What an incredible year! The rst half was lled with anxiety, fear and confusion which quickly turned into a global/virtual sense of oneness, hope and a spirit to ght for survival—together.

In the midst of the global Covid pandemic, which saw the Zimbabwean lockdowns commencing in March, many still believed children were the least affected group as the mortality rate for healthy children infected by the virus was very low. However, disrupted livelihoods, schooling and even humanitarian assistance processes in an already unstable economy proved that the indirect effects and impact of the disease on children, especially the most vulnerable, was huge. To protect children and their communities, World Vision Zimbabwe continued providing critical assistance as The children have spoken many remained in need of humanitarian assistance and rapidly integrated COVID-19 prevention in many of our activities. The organization responded with an initial budget of US$1million, but by the end of September 2020, total funding stood at US$2.6 million which was set to assist 3.2 million individuals (including 330,000 children).

This report reects on the year, our efforts, lessons and successes. But rst, we thought to briey share what this group that is at the heart of our programming had to say about the global pandemic, its effects on their lives as well as some recommendations on how children can be protected in the face of such crises and challenges.