World Vision Zimbabwe Quarterly Newsletter: FY20 Q3

We continue to support our communities in the fight against COVID-19 whilst ensuring we stay safe. It has been a season of adjusting to 'new norms' and in this edition, the finance team gives us a peek into how they have done this, while staff members Mthabisi Msimanga, Jephiter Tsamwi and Wilson Ncube share with us their experiences of working from home.

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE

Since its onset in late 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to almost all countries with more than 13 million confirmed cases around the world as of mid-July 2020. In a bid to reduce the spread of the virus, life as we know it has been significantly disrupted with social and physical distancing measures, imposed lockdowns in many countries, schools and our social lives. This global tragedy is becoming increasingly uncertain and disruptive as more countries continue to report new cases, including here in Zimbabwe. To try and mitigate the current situation, World Vision Zimbabwe has mounted an initial response with a budget of US$2,6 million and intends to scale up interventions as part of its second phase which is expected to extend into 2021.

As many of our staff continue to work remotely from home and with others back in the office, adhering to the WHO guidelines, we are adjusting to the ‘new normal.’ As an organisation, we aim to leave no one behind during our response interventions. We plan to reach 3,2 million people, including 330,000 children. Our response is focused on - Food Assistance, Education, Advocacy, Protection and Safeguarding, Health and Nutrition, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene. Our interventions are targeted toward the most vulnerable, especially children, but also include the broader vulnerable population