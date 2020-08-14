World Vision in Zimbabwe Fact Sheet 2020 July update

OVERVIEW

World Vision has been in Zimbabwe for over 47 years, working with communities, partner NGOs, local and donor governments, and the private sector, to deliver high impact child focused programming.

WHERE WE WORK

31 Area Programs, 9 Provinces, 69,969 Sponsored Children, 2.5 m Children & Adults reached

Funded by World Vision support offices in:

Australia, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, United States, Hong Kong

WVZ also implements short term & multi-year grants funded by individuals, donors and other funding from support offices in:

Finland, Netherland, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom

Our annual operating budget: around US$ 55m