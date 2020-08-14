Zimbabwe
World Vision Zimbabwe Country Fact Sheet (2020 edition) - July update
Attachments
OVERVIEW
World Vision has been in Zimbabwe for over 47 years, working with communities, partner NGOs, local and donor governments, and the private sector, to deliver high impact child focused programming.
WHERE WE WORK
31 Area Programs, 9 Provinces, 69,969 Sponsored Children, 2.5 m Children & Adults reached
Funded by World Vision support offices in:
Australia, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, United States, Hong Kong
WVZ also implements short term & multi-year grants funded by individuals, donors and other funding from support offices in:
Finland, Netherland, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom
Our annual operating budget: around US$ 55m